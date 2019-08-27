CBS (CBS) Reaches $41.47 After 5.00% Down Move; News – Class A (NWSA) SI Increased By 11.98%

News Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) had an increase of 11.98% in short interest. NWSA’s SI was 10.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.98% from 9.01 million shares previously. With 2.97 million avg volume, 3 days are for News Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s short sellers to cover NWSA’s short positions. The SI to News Corporation – Class A’s float is 2.63%. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 142,845 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 6C; 03/04/2018 – HG Data Announces Elizabeth Cholawsky as Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – Telstra Expects One-Off Accounting Gain on Deal with News Corp; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins in Publishing Pact With Author Daniel Silva; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$41.3 MLN VS HK$33.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA)

The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 532,879 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 22/05/2018 – CBS – IT BELIEVES DETERMINATION BY BOARD TO DECLARE A PRO RATA DIVIDEND, CONTINGENT ON DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL, WAS NOT SUBJECT TO NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CBS-OWNED STATIONS IN CHARTER MARKETS & CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES IN TAMPA & ATLANTA, WILL CONTINUE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ENTERTAINMENT REV. $2.72B, EST. $2.55B (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – CBS: Company Remains Committed to Protecting Best Interests of CBS Public Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV COULD DILUTE NAI VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20%; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $15.60 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $39.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CBS worth $780.10M less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 5,985 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% or 171,600 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kempner Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.81% or 25,770 shares in its portfolio. 225,421 are held by Kbc Nv. Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 37,551 are held by Blair William & Com Il. Voya Investment Ltd invested in 0.03% or 268,650 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 397 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 20,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 125 shares. Brookmont Management holds 1.34% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 45,708 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% or 162 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 48.30% above currents $41.47 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 14. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.60 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.1 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It has a 52.46 P/E ratio. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About News Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NWSA) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “News Corporation: How Did The Company Turn Profitable After 2 Years Of Heavy Losses? – Forbes” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Xilinx, News Corp and Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why News Corporation (NWSA) Q4 Earnings May Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.