Cbs (CBS) Position Maintained by Sound Shore Management Inc; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Value Rose While Fiduciary Management Has Decreased by $1.44 Million Its Stake

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56 million, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 1.46M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS.A); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Placement Reflects Increased Operational and Fincl Risks Resulting From CBS’s Standoff With NAI; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 06/04/2018 – CBS nominates former Time Warner CEO to its board amid Viacom talks; 14/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FILED LAWSUIT ALLEGING BREACHES OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS & SEEKING TO PREVENT FROM INTERFERING WITH SPECIAL BOARD MEETING; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 4.20 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377.53M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $102.08. About 1.02M shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $69.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 166,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.47M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63M for 14.84 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09 million shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $454.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).