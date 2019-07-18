CBS (CBS) Is At $52.13 Formed Wedge; Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Its Nordstrom (JWN) Position

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 57.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 524,140 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 383,769 shares with $17.03 million value, down from 907,909 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 639,491 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism

CBS Corporation (CBS) formed wedge up with $53.69 target or 3.00% above today’s $52.13 share price. CBS Corporation (CBS) has $19.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 181,253 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Cuts CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 16/05/2018 – Judge Hits Pause on War Between CBS and Its Parent Company; 03/04/2018 – CBS has submitted a bid for Viacom, sources familiar said; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 15/05/2018 – Moonves Takes on Redstone Family for Control of CBS (Video); 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 14/05/2018 – REDSTONE TOLD CEO OF POSSIBLE CBS BIDDER NOT TO MAKE OFFER

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) stake by 49,754 shares to 104,209 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 872,321 shares and now owns 2.29 million shares. Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) was raised too.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Nordstrom Stock Is a Screaming Buy at Its New Multiyear Low – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Nordstrom While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom retreats after Goldman Sachs downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73M for 9.22 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc accumulated 14,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation invested in 79,296 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cambridge Invest Advsrs has 8,736 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Macquarie Gru invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 57,309 shares. Asset Management Inc invested in 10,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Headinvest Lc invested in 5,620 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 244,640 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Blair William And Il has 14,654 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1.

Among 4 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CBS has $72 highest and $54 lowest target. $61’s average target is 17.02% above currents $52.13 stock price. CBS had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking owns 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 264,392 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 103,671 shares. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 255 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 632 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 8,925 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Com owns 38,290 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,679 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.46% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dupont Capital owns 6,855 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 0.07% or 80,423 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 343,790 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.32% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).