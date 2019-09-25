Cbs (CBS) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Increased Position; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Position in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Has Lowered by $27.95 Million as Market Value Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 188.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 55,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 84,416 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 29,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 2.16M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Redstones’ Bylaw Changes (5); 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 21/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN CONSUMER SPENDING +0.7 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +0.5% On Quarter – CBS; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 17/05/2018 – Delaware Judge Denies CBS Request for Temporary Restraining Order Against Redstone Family – Court Ruling; 03/05/2018 – CBS: MAY SEE US INVEST MORE IN KIDS PROGRAMMING; 11/04/2018 – CBS is expected to make another offer soon, but the new bid is expected to fall short on price, sources say

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 203,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1,573 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216,000, down from 205,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 587,896 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Hldg holds 0.03% or 142,988 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Lc holds 0% or 22,850 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.14% or 18,864 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Northern stated it has 6,461 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bokf Na has 25,288 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5,929 shares. Hartford has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Art Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Motco has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 41,685 are held by Washington Cap Mngmt. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 162 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com has 7,728 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 27,116 shares to 86,364 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 58,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,304 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 9.79M shares to 23.02M shares, valued at $144.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 630,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).