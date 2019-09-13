Cbs (CBS) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered Holding by $8.51 Million as Valuation Rose; Assetmark Stake In Moodys Com (MCO) Was Boosted

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 173,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 293,352 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64 million, down from 467,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 1.98 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IT’S `OUTRAGED’ BY CBS’S ACTION; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.32; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Require 90% of CBS Directors to Approve Certain Actions; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Places ‘BBB’ Rating On CBS Corp. On CreditWatch Neg; 14/05/2018 – CBS Says Dividend, if Approved, Would Dilute National Amusements’ Voting Interest From 79% to 17%; 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ENTERTAINMENT REVENUE $2,716 MLN VS $2,347 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Moodys Corp Com (MCO) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 90,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72 million, up from 85,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $210.85. About 229,027 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To R1; B1 To First-lien Debt; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pemex’s Baa3 Global Scale Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S CORP MCO.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $173 FROM $161; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Aa1 Ratings Of The Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Mongolian Mortgage Corporation Hfc Llc’s Usd-denominated Senior Unsecured Bonds; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Selecta’s Cfr To B3 From Caa1; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms lberdrola Finanzas SAU’s Baa1 rating; repositions NSR to Aa1.mx from Aaa.mx; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Rating Of A1 To Decatur County, Ga’s 2018 Revenue Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $213.7 Million Of Alt-A And Subprime Rmbs Issued From 2003 To 2006

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.05 million for 8.15 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,885 shares to 210,633 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 314,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.