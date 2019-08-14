Cbs (CBS) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Its Stake by $14.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; Reinsurance Grp (RGA) Holder Ajo LP Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 980.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 301,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 332,024 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78M, up from 30,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 1.15 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DUE TO MEET THURSDAY TO CONSIDER VOTING POWERS; 17/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s Holding Company, National Amusements, Will Not Be Restricted From Making Changes at CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 14/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS “INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES”; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN RETAIL SALES +4.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS board seeks court approval for special dividend; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corp Announce Multi-Yr Content Carriage Agreement; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp (RGA) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 2,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.33 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 13,200 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 17,200 shares to 79,900 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 119,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,831 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 135,074 shares to 326,430 shares, valued at $72.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 191,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO).