Cbs (CBS) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $664,063; As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Value Rose, Holder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Upped Its Position

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 4.87 million shares traded or 65.86% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/03/2018 – CBS: 60 MINUTES HAD HIGHEST METERED MKT RATING IN ABOUT 10 YRS; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 21/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: 4-star Thompson High School 2019 quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has committed to Alabama, his family anno…; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 20.63M shares to 69.30M shares, valued at $76.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ViacomCBS taps Phelps to lead communications, marketing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Plans Multi-Zone Cloud Region in Latin America and NICE in (NASDAQ: $NICE) Contact Makes New Partnerships in Australia – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock Isnâ€™t Being Helped by â€œStrategic Imperativesâ€ – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

