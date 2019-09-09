Cbs (CBS) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $664,063; Dana Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 49.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 14,519 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 2.94M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 17/05/2018 – CBS board seeks court approval for special dividend; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Was 1.2% – CBS; 15/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Escalates Its Fight With Redstones; 06/03/2018 – SYGNIS AG LlO1k.DE – SUBSIDIARIES INNOVA BIOSCIENCES, EXPEDEON HOLDINGS, AND C.B.S. SCIENTIFIC HAVE UNITED AS EXPEDEON; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DEAL INCLUDES RETRANSMISSION CONSENT FOR CBS-OWNED STATIONS, INCLUDING CBS-OWNED CW AFFILIATES; 17/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: Judge rules against CBS in its effort to strip company control from Shari Redstone

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 150,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 323,605 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 173,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 2.23M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $486.06M for 8.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). James Invest holds 0% or 37 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Company has 0.46% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability invested in 0% or 20 shares. Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,679 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.1% or 4,302 shares. Haverford Trust invested in 7,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Globeflex Lp holds 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 11,078 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 14,290 shares. Bokf Na has 26,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 351 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 12.55M shares to 44.39M shares, valued at $52.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh (Prn).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley Incorporated invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Qci Asset Management New York has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc holds 0.76% or 37,396 shares. Beach Point Mgmt Lp holds 2.86% or 192,832 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Company has invested 1.55% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 1,934 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Charter holds 0.1% or 14,624 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 49,168 shares. First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Victory Mgmt owns 179,909 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 62,578 shares stake. Macquarie Group Limited holds 224,781 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 103,762 shares.