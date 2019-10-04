CBS (CBS) EPS Estimated At $1.34; Principal Financial Group Has Increased Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position

Principal Financial Group Inc increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) stake by 355.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Principal Financial Group Inc acquired 32,096 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Principal Financial Group Inc holds 41,129 shares with $1.28M value, up from 9,033 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 890,853 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

Analysts expect CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report $1.34 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 8.06% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. CBS’s profit would be $505.44 million giving it 7.28 P/E if the $1.34 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, CBS Corporation’s analysts see 15.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 4.42M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 05/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Nickelodeon to launch SlimeFest Music Festival in the U.S; 12/03/2018 – Betsy DeVos had a tense interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 11/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO AIR ’60 MINUTES’ DANIELS PIECE MARCH 18:BUZZFEED; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO’s Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million; 16/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH RETAIL SALES +3.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS Tops Sales Views on Subscriber Growth; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 14/05/2018 – REDSTONE TOLD CEO OF POSSIBLE CBS BIDDER NOT TO MAKE OFFER

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 4.8 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 57.61% above currents $39.02 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Associate New York stated it has 12,885 shares. 140,000 are owned by Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 39,423 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.06% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ferguson Wellman has 293,352 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors accumulated 11,599 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 5,186 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Meyer Handelman reported 121,678 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.1% or 884,103 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 384,200 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 69,872 shares to 1.85 million valued at $100.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 109,831 shares and now owns 1.93 million shares. Integer Hldgs Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Inc has invested 0.56% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 32,013 shares. Q Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.57% or 50,000 shares. 64,407 were reported by Coatue Mngmt Ltd Com. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 19,655 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 17,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab invested in 623,629 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Net has 750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt has 8,977 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 10,766 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 360,195 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 40,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 26,092 shares.

