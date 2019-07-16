CBS (CBS) EPS Estimated At $1.18; 2 Analysts Bullish Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)

Analysts expect CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report $1.18 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.36% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. CBS’s profit would be $442.22 million giving it 11.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, CBS Corporation’s analysts see -13.87% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 1.34 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 16/05/2018 – Amendment of CBS Bylaws Comes Ahead of Court Hearing in Delaware; 17/05/2018 – @CBS is basing its continued fight against Redstone on this from judge bouchard: “particularly given CBS’s proclaimed commitment to independent bd governance, these allegations are sufficient to state a colorable claim for breach of fiduciary duty against Ms. Redstone; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL

Among 3 analysts covering Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keyera Corp. had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by GMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Thursday, March 21. Scotia Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Upgrade

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500 since July 16, 2018.

Keyera Corp. operates as an energy midstream firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $7.51 billion. The firm operates through Gathering and Processing, and Liquids business units. It has a 21.76 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 15 raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants with approximately 5,000 kilometers to collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.00 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 6.66 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Among 5 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CBS had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 17 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CBS (CBS) Viacom (VIAB) Needs Move Quickly To Gain A Foothold Against Amazon, Disney and Comcast – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Adobe Beats on Cloud Performance, CBS Reportedly Making a New Play for Viacom – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

