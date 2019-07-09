CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Both CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group Inc. 48 0.80 N/A 3.18 15.02 Cushman & Wakefield plc 18 0.47 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CBRE Group Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 18% 6.5% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.1% -1.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBRE Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Cushman & Wakefield plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CBRE Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.1% of CBRE Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Cushman & Wakefield plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of CBRE Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.5% are Cushman & Wakefield plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBRE Group Inc. -3.48% -6.81% -3.03% 11.07% 1.68% 19.26% Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.05% -0.54% -1.86% 4.07% 0% 27.3%

For the past year CBRE Group Inc. was less bullish than Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Summary

CBRE Group Inc. beats Cushman & Wakefield plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.