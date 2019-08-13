CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CBRE Group Inc. has 96.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of CBRE Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CBRE Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group Inc. 0.00% 22.50% 8.00% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CBRE Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group Inc. N/A 50 16.67 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

CBRE Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CBRE Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.33 2.79

$57.33 is the consensus target price of CBRE Group Inc., with a potential upside of 9.18%. The potential upside of the competitors is 105.31%. Based on the results shown earlier, CBRE Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CBRE Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBRE Group Inc. 0.04% 1.32% 2.97% 17.02% 7.79% 32.39% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year CBRE Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CBRE Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, CBRE Group Inc.’s rivals have 5.56 and 5.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. CBRE Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBRE Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

CBRE Group Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CBRE Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CBRE Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors CBRE Group Inc.’s competitors beat CBRE Group Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners/investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.