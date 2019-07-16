Cbre Clarion Securities Upped Its Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Position by $681,198 as Valuation Declined; Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Raised Stake by $1.50 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,181 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 86,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 86,724 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs Previous Guidance for Full Yr 2018; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 48,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,357 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 146,287 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 28,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,955 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life accumulated 6,764 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 15,236 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) for 239,354 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.07% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 40,350 shares. State Street Corp reported 492,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 4,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Company owns 80,542 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 0% or 17,300 shares. First Mercantile Co holds 0.02% or 2,259 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 14,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.29 million shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $181.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc by 78,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,881 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

