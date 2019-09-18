Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed Its Position in Store Capital (STOR) by $47.65 Million; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $469,464

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.7. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.83M, down from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 759,301 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines L.P. (NYSE:TCP) by 19,700 shares to 36,600 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 930,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86,008 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 6,315 shares. Edmp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 19,440 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Inc has invested 0.59% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital holds 98,280 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.14% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Heitman Real Estate Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,071 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Colonial Advsrs reported 8,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 43,593 shares. Ent Svcs stated it has 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 38,600 shares. Carlson LP reported 0.28% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 72,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Art Van buildings in Livonia, Shelby Township, Howell listed for sale – Crain’s Detroit Business” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.89 million for 19.28 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.