Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed Its Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Market Valuation Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.10 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) by 48.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 47,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 49,825 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 97,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 522,534 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 246.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 20,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 29,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 8,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 289,636 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.41 million for 16.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 91,602 shares to 372,366 shares, valued at $21.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Properties Of America (NYSE:RPAI) by 559,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 791 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested in 9,090 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 10,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 193,846 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 476,487 are owned by Parametric Port Associate Limited Co. Raymond James Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested in 0% or 129,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 5,118 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 1,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Kings Point Capital has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Company Na has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 682,094 shares. Johnson Fincl Inc holds 200 shares. Creative Planning has 0.09% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 425 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,511 shares to 1,114 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,482 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability owns 21,275 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Next Fin Grp owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 15,575 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 4,600 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.12% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Moreover, Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,749 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 178 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 32,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 35,965 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.08% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Eaton Vance has invested 0.07% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd invested in 9,200 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 31,231 shares.