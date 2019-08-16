Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed By $7.65 Million Its Cousins Properties (CUZ) Holding; ROLLS ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (RYCEF) Shorts Raised By 3.61%

ROLLS ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RYCEF) had an increase of 3.61% in short interest. RYCEF’s SI was 1.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.61% from 1.83M shares previously. With 21,300 avg volume, 89 days are for ROLLS ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RYCEF)’s short sellers to cover RYCEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 523 shares traded. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) stake by 9.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 849,506 shares as Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 8.05M shares with $77.76M value, down from 8.90 million last quarter. Cousins Properties Inc. now has $5.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 855,470 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, makes, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.50 billion. The firm operates through Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine, and Nuclear divisions. It has a 6.08 P/E ratio. The Civil Aerospace segment provides commercial aero engines, such as airlines, business aviation, and helicopter engines for various sectors of the airline and corporate jet markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.79 million for 12.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stake by 694,502 shares to 866,242 valued at $34.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) stake by 3.59M shares and now owns 3.61 million shares. Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Moreover, Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 42,050 shares. 1,293 were accumulated by Moody Bancorporation Tru Division. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.06% or 57,559 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 6,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Comm owns 2.18 million shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America reported 388,959 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 932,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8.67M are owned by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Brinker owns 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 23,222 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Co has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% or 6.34 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 615,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 5.40 million shares.

