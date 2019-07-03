Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed By $35.96 Million Its Duke Realty (DRE) Position; Bsb Bancorp (BLMT) Sellers Increased By 2.56% Their Shorts

Bsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) had an increase of 2.56% in short interest. BLMT’s SI was 36,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.56% from 35,200 shares previously. With 102,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Bsb Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT)’s short sellers to cover BLMT’s short positions. The SI to Bsb Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.55%. It closed at $32.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMT News: 19/04/2018 DJ BSB Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMT); 19/04/2018 – BSB Bancorp 1Q EPS 64c

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) stake by 33.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.20M shares as Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2.33 million shares with $71.23M value, down from 3.53 million last quarter. Duke Realty Corporation now has $11.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 991,864 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 29,900 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has 265,095 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 171,870 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 73,480 shares. 146,119 are held by Royal London Asset. Oppenheimer invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Boston Prns owns 5.44M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gsa Llp reported 31,722 shares. 522 are owned by Bartlett And. Citadel Advsr Limited Company reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 109,993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Round Table Services Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $127.62 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) stake by 9,078 shares to 97,025 valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 32,003 shares and now owns 78,583 shares. Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 9. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. Another trade for 46,328 shares valued at $1.37 million was sold by Denien Mark A. 9,937 shares valued at $288,869 were sold by Anthony Nicholas C. on Friday, February 1.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s deposit products include relationship checking accounts for clients and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans.