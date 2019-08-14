Cbre Clarion Securities Stake in Ventas (VTR) Raised as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Position Maintained by Fiduciary Trust Company

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,517 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, up from 16,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $11.83 during the last trading session, reaching $321.02. About 3.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc. (VTR) by 479.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 82,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 99,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 17,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 1.73 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Advsr has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 88,679 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 3.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 331,508 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc holds 11,814 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc holds 557,026 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,408 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,765 shares. 180,124 were reported by Clearbridge Ltd Llc. Usca Ria Ltd Co reported 11,147 shares stake. Northern Trust Corp holds 6.08 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd owns 5,410 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.