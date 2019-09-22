Cbre Clarion Securities Stake in Sun Communities (SUI) Lowered by $51.83 Million; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake Upped by Castleark Management Llc

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 129,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 369,660 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 239,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 404,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 943,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.94M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $149.83. About 2.07M shares traded or 291.30% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 32,331 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% or 8,543 shares in its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Assocs Inc holds 53,891 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 193,494 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 20,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 61,920 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 424 shares. Bb&T holds 0.03% or 12,774 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 45,300 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.1% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). First Mercantile Tru invested in 2,057 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 329,872 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co reported 41,913 shares stake. Maple Cap Management Inc invested in 9,173 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 3,730 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 930,381 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $52.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 101,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 26.38 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

