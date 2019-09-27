Cbre Clarion Securities Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Lifted by $2.70 Million; Reinhart Partners Has Raised Position in Air Lease Cl A (AL)

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 29,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 178,517 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, up from 149,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 106,802 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 39,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 174,064 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92M, up from 134,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 487,363 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 0.67% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 146,822 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd has 2.32% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 390,705 shares. 11,298 are held by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd. Shufro Rose And Communications Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Qs Investors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt reported 15 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mcgowan Gru Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 7,160 are held by First Allied Advisory Incorporated. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 110,045 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Lc owns 0.13% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,928 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Networks has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New England & Management accumulated 0.43% or 9,250 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trus (NYSE:FRT) by 21,647 shares to 75,450 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 326,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,365 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).

