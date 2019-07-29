Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $1.25 Million as Market Value Rose; Cubic Asset Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Shares Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 18,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,353 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 115,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 842,009 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 365 shares. Freshford Cap Management Lc invested 10.6% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pinnacle Limited owns 56,475 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 150,258 shares. Somerset Grp Ltd Liability owns 0.99% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 17,214 shares. 42,832 are held by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Capital Assoc New York has invested 0.64% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Zimmer Prns Lp holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.58M shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 374,893 shares. 43 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Innovations holds 6,870 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jcic Asset Management has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Century Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 3.30 million shares. 92,047 are owned by Contravisory Investment Mgmt.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 16,897 shares to 75,103 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 732,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

