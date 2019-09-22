Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Its Holding in Boston Properties (BXP) by $2.28 Million as Share Value Declined; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, Credit Capital Investments Has Increased by $1.38 Million Its Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 376.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 17,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 22,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 3.15M shares traded or 351.15% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 247,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 9.63M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset holds 2,767 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 0.03% or 1,880 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 8 shares. Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Blackrock Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 143,419 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Yhb Inv Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,975 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 31,178 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 39,626 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has 229 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 423 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Lasalle Inv Management Securities Ltd holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1.06 million shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.08% or 186,754 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 49,956 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America In (NYSE:HTA) by 1.61M shares to 5.22 million shares, valued at $143.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 771,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,842 shares, and cut its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

