Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Duke Realty (DRE) Holding by $3.82 Million; Wilsey Asset Management Has Trimmed Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $341,438 as Stock Price Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 1.23M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 123,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.53M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 889,688 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 9,866 are owned by Jane Street Grp Ltd. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has 16,525 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Lpl Limited Liability accumulated 40,018 shares. 333,989 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Barclays Plc stated it has 1.57M shares. Pnc Svcs reported 38,652 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 38,345 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.28% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 26,551 shares. Ls Investment Advsr stated it has 45,316 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 528,200 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 95,777 shares to 138,355 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Four Corners Property Trust by 15,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,673 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Capital Mgmt holds 121,255 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.14% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 2.04M shares. Cibc World Markets owns 104,211 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.86% stake. Ameriprise Fincl owns 7.55 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,338 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 97,019 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Ltd Com. Pointstate Cap LP holds 37,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Limited invested in 0.01% or 317 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 98,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 21,730 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership reported 181,114 shares stake. Omers Administration holds 127,800 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 10,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

