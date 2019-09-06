Cbre Clarion Securities Position in Store Capital (STOR) Trimmed by $30.24 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped by $2.31 Million Its Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 916,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.50 million, down from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.43M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.08 million shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares to 33,655 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,040 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 9,078 shares to 97,025 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Co. In (NYSE:AEP) by 26,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $111.13 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa, a France-based fund reported 810,696 shares. 40,503 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Prudential Public Limited holds 6,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btc Capital Mngmt has invested 0.65% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Voya Investment Ltd Liability reported 37,773 shares. Phocas Fin invested 0.16% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 71,800 were reported by Presima. Northern owns 1.60 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Navellier & Associate Inc holds 20,074 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 303,119 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 0.1% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 1.15M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Artisan Prtnrs Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1,000 shares.

