Cbre Clarion Securities Maintains Position in Aqua America (WTR); Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 154,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.64 million, down from 159,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 5.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc. (WTR) by 296.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 101,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 135,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, up from 34,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 46,454 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 10,691 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Communication accumulated 0.19% or 22,175 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bryn Mawr Co reported 36,986 shares stake. Farmers Tru Company invested in 1.11% or 94,676 shares. Girard Limited accumulated 12,065 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 57,101 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.14% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 209,056 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cambridge Tru has 0.31% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 129,829 shares. Co Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,083 shares. Next Grp, Texas-based fund reported 1,099 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 1,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 1.40 million shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $263.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 77,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,625 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cision Ltd. by 1.22 million shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $67.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,245 shares, and has risen its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).