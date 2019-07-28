Cbre Clarion Securities Maintains Holding in Dominion Energy (D); Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 17,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,911 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 87,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner owns 1.08M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. National Pension Serv reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rice Hall James Associates Lc holds 58,789 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation accumulated 76,976 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 101,153 shares. 197,900 are owned by Intact Inv Management Inc. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shell Asset Management invested in 655,287 shares or 0.78% of the stock. First Citizens Bancshares And Trust owns 163,230 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fairview Invest Management Llc holds 4,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il invested in 2.44% or 72,156 shares. Smith Moore & invested in 0.2% or 15,749 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caterpillar (CAT) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give up on Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,644 shares to 24,223 shares, valued at $28.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Management Incorporated reported 3,466 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca owns 19,420 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Com Of Vermont reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St James Co Ltd Liability Co invested 4.53% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 16,345 shares. Northern Corp holds 9.65 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.02 million shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.1% or 3,500 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fruth Mngmt reported 0.41% stake. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.05% or 66,713 shares. Caprock Gp Inc Inc invested in 0.05% or 3,023 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 160,136 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,475 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.