Cbre Clarion Securities Maintains Holding in American Campus Communities (ACC); Motley Fool Asset Management Increases Holding in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 403,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.67M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 262,196 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,387 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 36,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.87M shares traded or 10.47% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 983,226 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $159.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 412,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,418 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

