Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered Stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by $52.84 Million; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Holding in Equity Residential (EQR)

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 60.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 412,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 264,418 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.85M, down from 677,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 2.32 million shares traded or 82.91% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 7,038 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 497,251 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 64,203 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 143,559 shares or 0% of the stock. 109,393 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Intact Investment invested in 44,200 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Optimum Advisors owns 2,800 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa, France-based fund reported 147,571 shares. 967,877 are held by Asset Mgmt One Comm. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research has 0.24% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 9,859 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 5,518 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 13,420 shares to 12,878 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,876 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc owns 9,481 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.05% or 534,457 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 14,624 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers has 5.91M shares. Tealwood Asset Incorporated holds 32,860 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma has 411,814 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.49% or 23,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 29,454 shares. National Inv Wi stated it has 3.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Horizon Invs Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 27,550 shares. Cap Incorporated Ca holds 9,325 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,822 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 81,980 shares. Ptnrs Gp Holdg Ag has invested 5.45% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spc Fincl has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 19,816 shares to 65,618 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

