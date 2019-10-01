Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered Its Position in Douglas Emmett (DEI) as Share Value Declined; As Visteon Corp. (VC) Share Price Rose, Systematic Financial Management LP Lifted Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 913,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.01M, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 353,407 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ITALY’S LEAGUE ECONOMIC SPOKESMAN SAYS “VERY LIKELY” NEW GOVERNMENT WOULD LOOK TO REPLACE MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO MORELLI; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TO CONDUCT INVESTOR ROADSHOW NEXT WEEK, IN LONDON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, IN MILAN WEDNESDAY; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO CEO SAYS STRUCTURAL CONDITIONS AT MONTE DEI PASCHI NOT WORRYING, IN ANY CASE INTESA NOT WILLING TO INTERVENE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1% TO $212.2 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS APPOINTS ANDREA ROVELLINI AS CFO TO REPLACE FRANCESCO MELE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 35.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 61,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 233,634 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69M, up from 171,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.72. About 278,535 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $91.13 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines L.P. (NYSE:TCP) by 19,700 shares to 36,600 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 353,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold DEI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 158.47 million shares or 2.92% more from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advisors owns 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 7,183 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 15,357 shares. Principal Financial Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 720,945 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 47,900 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). 323,840 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. 1.33M are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 24,612 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 322,178 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.16% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 5,317 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 88,866 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 5,197 shares. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s (NYSE:DEI) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Douglas Emmett Announces Promotion of Peter Seymour to CFO – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ms. Johnese Spisso Elected as Director of Douglas Emmett – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Emmett completes expansion of Honolulu apartment complex – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 25,375 shares to 32,570 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Limited by 244,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,653 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries I (NYSE:HE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Shares for $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James.