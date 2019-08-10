Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered By $85.26 Million Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Position; Scharf Investments Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) stake by 28.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 844,158 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2.12M shares with $216.15M value, down from 2.97M last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc. now has $15.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 1.17 million shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 44.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 723,681 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 918,596 shares with $68.29 million value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Extrace Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Increased An Energizing 115% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg stated it has 2,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.07% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 236,786 shares. Alps Advisors, Colorado-based fund reported 7,125 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 3,274 shares. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 3.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Axa has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr invested in 0.01% or 5,414 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares Tru invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 20,859 shares. Principal Financial invested in 0.38% or 3.98 million shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Limited holds 0.04% or 159,400 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stake by 694,502 shares to 866,242 valued at $34.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) stake by 24,893 shares and now owns 72,643 shares. Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $174,458 activity. 880 shares were sold by OVERTURF JAMES, worth $87,229 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Starbucks and Beyond Meat – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “I Was Wrong About Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stephens. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, June 10. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.