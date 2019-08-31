Cbre Clarion Securities Lifted Its Position in Hcp (HCP) by $6.82 Million; Iberiabank Trimmed Stake in At&T (T) as Stock Price Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 220,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.73M, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 2.42M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 20,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 41,187 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 61,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Considering HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

