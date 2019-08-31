Cbre Clarion Securities Lifted American Campus Communities (ACC) Holding; American Economic Planning Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 403,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.67 million, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 578,740 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 224,559 shares to 12,480 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,338 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 106,847 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $112.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).