Cbre Clarion Securities Increases Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB); Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 48,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594.57M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 837,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.21 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 899,610 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces lnadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Rejects Pebblebrook Offer; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on First Quarter 2018 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset holds 0.08% or 3,764 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel accumulated 150,750 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.02% or 172 shares. Garrison Bradford Associates Inc has 0.49% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 3,275 shares. Advisors Asset Inc holds 33,617 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brinker holds 76,315 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 1.93% stake. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 447 shares. Lincoln Capital holds 6,482 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca stated it has 600 shares. Strs Ohio holds 128,709 shares. Sterling Capital Lc has 335,377 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 124,214 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 517,671 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Df Dent & Comm Inc holds 1.20M shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 83,001 shares to 381,751 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 46,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.04% or 19,924 shares. Etrade Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,681 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 632,872 shares stake. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 69,406 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 17,618 shares or 0% of the stock. Security Cap & Mngmt Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 417,125 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Ftb Advsr Inc has 453 shares. Assetmark reported 5,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 32,400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 44,822 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 19,523 shares.