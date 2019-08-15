Cbre Clarion Securities Increased Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Value Rose; Wynnefield Capital Has Decreased Stake in Granite Construction (GVA) as Shares Declined

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 210,654 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 345,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 429,959 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 26,422 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 23,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $216.27. About 1.18 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corporation owns 62,040 shares. Teton Advisors Inc accumulated 52,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 15,403 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications owns 16,639 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Street accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 4,500 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 21,085 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has 0.58% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 45,827 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 533,140 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,505 shares or 0% of the stock. 271,717 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Trexquant Inv L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,022 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd owns 6,422 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $179,380 activity. 5,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Connecticut-based Energy Income Partners Lc has invested 3.65% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru reported 23,780 shares stake. West Coast Fin Limited Company reported 1.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.26% or 293,989 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 2.87 million shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Benin Mgmt Corp invested in 2,650 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,660 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 3,713 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 819 shares. 90,221 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 4,011 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 22,455 shares to 28,436 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 610,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,803 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).