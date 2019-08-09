Cbre Clarion Securities Increased Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding; Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stake by 18093.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 3.59M shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 3.61M shares with $68.31M value, up from 19,865 last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. now has $12.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 11.16 million shares traded or 79.18% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c

Among 2 analysts covering Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alphatec Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) rating on Monday, March 11. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $4 target. The stock of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by H.C. Wainwright. See Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Old Target: $4.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock increased 1.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 690,150 shares traded or 56.04% up from the average. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 08/03/2018 – Alphatec 4Q Net $9.06M; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market with Acquisition of SafeOp Surgical, ~$50M Equity Financing, and Strategic Leadership Appointments; 08/03/2018 – Alphatec Spine Disrupts Market With Acquisition Of SafeOp Surgical, $50M Equity Financing, And Strategic Leadership Appointments; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – REITERATED REV GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $95 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH REV GROWTH TO ACCELERATE IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – L-5 Healthcare Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alphatec; 10/05/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.39; 08/03/2018 Alphatec 4Q Rev $26.3M; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $368.77 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

More notable recent Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphatec to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alphatec Advances InVictusâ„¢ MIS Spinal Fixation System With Commercial Launch of SingleStep – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:HST) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “NB Marriott Sells for $78M – Orange County Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 33,495 shares to 353,443 valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vici Properties Inc. stake by 1.31 million shares and now owns 6.91M shares. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 231 are owned by Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department. Moody National Bank Tru Division invested in 432,578 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Alps Advsrs owns 41,791 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Teachers Annuity Association Of America has invested 1.14% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 14.76M were reported by Northern Trust. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 15,864 shares. Grs Lc owns 190,360 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. 86,457 were accumulated by Qs Lc. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 144,054 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 1.99M shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Muzinich And Com Inc owns 5,663 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity. LENTZ MICHAEL E also bought $4,729 worth of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) on Monday, April 15.