Cbre Clarion Securities Increased By $16.14 Million Its Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Holding; Eqt (EQT) Shorts Decreased By 4.72%

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) stake by 107.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 366,746 shares as Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.62%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 707,426 shares with $31.83M value, up from 340,680 last quarter. Qts Realty Trust Inc now has $2.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 137,480 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) had a decrease of 4.72% in short interest. EQT’s SI was 15.08 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.72% from 15.83M shares previously. With 4.09 million avg volume, 4 days are for Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s short sellers to cover EQT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 2.44 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT Corporation shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 11,671 are owned by Lmr Llp. Tci Wealth Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 518 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.06% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 541,098 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability has 10,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability has invested 1.11% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Finance Advantage reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 53,816 shares. Moreover, Quaker Capital Invs Ltd Com has 3.28% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 413,335 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc owns 1,882 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 91,400 shares. Amer Century Companies owns 6.28 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.97 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,050 shares.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zooming in on NYSE:EQT’s 0.8% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQT Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rice brothers win votes to take control of EQT board – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $8 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. $111,895 worth of stock was bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. 16,800 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph. Another trade for 12,660 shares valued at $263,328 was made by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. On Thursday, March 14 Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 6,000 shares. Another trade for 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 was made by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. The insider Lushko Jonathan M. bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. It currently has negative earnings. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Corecivic Inc stake by 78,118 shares to 363,881 valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 48,668 shares and now owns 28,678 shares. Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. Deutsche Bank initiated QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.46% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 901,299 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has 0.06% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Price T Rowe Md owns 799,777 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Lnd Buildings Mgmt has invested 10.74% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Tealwood Asset reported 74,925 shares stake. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 31,407 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 40,065 shares. Assetmark reported 960 shares stake. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment has invested 1.7% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 30,957 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,912 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 53,593 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Invesco accumulated 2.85M shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 466,892 shares.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QTS Joins RE100 Affirming its Commitment to Procure 100% of Its Power From Renewable Energy Sources by 2025 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Applauds Passage of Tax Incentives for Illinois Data Centers – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Community Exchange Holdings Deploys Interconnection Platforms in QTS’ Miami, Atlanta and Suwanee, GA Data Centers – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust Inc.: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 02, 2019.