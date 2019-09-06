Cbre Clarion Securities Increased American Electric Power Co. In (AEP) Position by $2.17 Million; P-A-W Capital Decreased Allot LTD (ALLT) Holding by $525,000

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 37,521 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Co. In (AEP) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 26,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 99,769 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 73,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co. In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 2.10M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 6,300 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.82M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Clal Insurance Enterprises Ltd holds 0.42% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. S Squared Techs Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.96% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 634,307 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0% or 10,282 shares. Paw Corp holds 4.12% or 525,000 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,416 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 282,865 shares. Prescott Gp Inc Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 50,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 3,928 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). National Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) or 92,875 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Allot Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.2% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 4,350 are owned by Spears Abacus Advisors Lc. Gradient Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,782 shares. 1St Source Bankshares reported 33,390 shares. Old National Bankshares In has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 45,869 are owned by Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 142,181 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested in 0% or 5,750 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0.46% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3.32M shares. The Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Legacy Private accumulated 2,735 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware stated it has 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 133 were reported by Covington Capital Mgmt.