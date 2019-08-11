Cbre Clarion Securities Holding in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Lifted by $896,084 as Valuation Rose; Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased Stake in National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) by $705,595 as Valuation Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 32,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 78,583 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 46,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.15 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 12,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 23,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 618,312 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Impact Advsr Limited invested in 42,237 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 22 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 16,564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpine Glob Management Lc owns 0.29% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 35,000 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Llc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Limited Com reported 11,470 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley, Virginia-based fund reported 3.02M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 283,811 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.09% or 49,418 shares. 35,560 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 1.40M shares. Tekne Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 708,003 shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 75 shares. Zweig reported 177,421 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE) by 448,597 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $187.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Residential Trust In by 40,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,273 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 494,802 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank owns 31,794 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 2.11M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 129,500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 22,777 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 7,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel invested in 0% or 12,373 shares. Schroder Inv Group has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Kempen Management Nv holds 213,583 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 16,700 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).