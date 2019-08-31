Cbre Clarion Securities Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Raised by $559,507; Cqs Cayman LP Decreased Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Position by $987,804 as Market Value Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 26,422 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 23,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81 million shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 11.76 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,404 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru Communications stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aull Monroe, a Alabama-based fund reported 24,391 shares. First City Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.43% or 3,085 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc invested in 2,033 shares. Copeland Capital Management holds 0.35% or 25,930 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Limited Liability holds 1,040 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Communication Na has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 293,989 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Western Cap Mngmt Co has 1,344 shares. Town And Country Natl Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co invested 1.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fosun International owns 2,370 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Somerset Group owns 2.59% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 15,962 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE) by 448,597 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $187.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,150 shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 878,499 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Commerce Llc owns 14,258 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pine Brook Road Lp reported 9.64M shares. Virtu holds 0.01% or 15,026 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 12,218 shares stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 1.26M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 36,399 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 10,298 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 46,632 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 863,802 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 456,459 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 351,868 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 35,000 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).