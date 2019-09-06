Cbre Clarion Securities Has Upped Firstenergy Corp. (FE) Stake; Acadian Asset Management Lifted Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Position by $1.24 Million; Stock Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp. (FE) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 29,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 126,923 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 97,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 2.15 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 15/04/2018 – The API has applauded the rise of natural gas, which has hurt FirstEnergy’s business, and called on the Trump administration to “let markets work.”; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans; 12/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Repairs in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Severe Winter Storms; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY REPORTS PACT IN PRINCIPLE WITH CREDITORS IN FIRSTEN; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 38,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 87,688 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 48,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 347,763 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 1.20M shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $71.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.84 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.46M shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Nomura Asset Management Co Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 100,572 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 22,485 shares in its portfolio. Pension Service invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 182,285 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 313,563 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 8,926 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Optimum Investment Advsr holds 179 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1.87 million shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 14,395 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 1.71M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.08% or 713,402 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 2.53M shares or 1.47% of its portfolio.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 246,885 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $225.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 235,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,556 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).