Cbre Clarion Securities Has Trimmed Its Taubman Centers (TCO) Stake by $4.78 Million as Valuation Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Its New York Times Co (NYT) Stake by $77.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 119,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.07 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 273,948 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.56 TO $3.70; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Taubman Centers Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE CENTER NOI, EXCLUDING LEASE CANCELLATION INCOME, UP 4.7 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS ISS SUPPORTS LAND & BUILDINGS’ PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.88; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q FFO/SHR 88C

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59 million, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.56 million shares traded or 30.48% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New York Times declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “Slackâ€™s Shares Plunge After It Predicts a Larger Loss – The New York Times” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Streetâ€™s Radar – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Fell Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Failing Or Succeeding? Trump Renews Criticism On The New York Times – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ameriprise Fincl reported 556,080 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.05% or 39,110 shares in its portfolio. 14.47M were accumulated by Blackrock. Cap Ww Invsts invested in 776,700 shares. Asset stated it has 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Raymond James has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Oz Lp holds 5.07 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.36% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,562 shares. State Street reported 3.50M shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 17,512 shares. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 17,146 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability stated it has 271,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 66.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.47 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17,839 shares to 22,577 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Front Yard Residential Corp by 562,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $195,550 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold TCO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.72 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Walleye Trading invested in 16,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Management Company has 29,413 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 43,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Principal Group Inc holds 0.1% or 2.61M shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Co has 1.73% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 2.01 million shares. 315,957 are held by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 497 shares. Westpac reported 236,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,757 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Security Rech & Management Inc holds 1.45M shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 142,494 shares. Sei Invests holds 248,719 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 141,282 were reported by Grs Advsrs Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “International Marketplace wins global ULI award – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Taubman Completes Sale of Interest in Starfield Hanam to Blackstone – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Litt keeps up pressure on Taubman Centers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.