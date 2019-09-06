Cbre Clarion Securities Has Trimmed Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Holding; Rush Enterprises – Class A (RUSHA) Shorts Lowered By 0.12%

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) stake by 60.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 412,849 shares as Crown Castle International Cor (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 264,418 shares with $33.85 million value, down from 677,267 last quarter. Crown Castle International Cor now has $60.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $147.72. About 121,611 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. RUSHA’s SI was 423,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 424,100 shares previously. With 171,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s short sellers to cover RUSHA’s short positions. The SI to Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A’s float is 1.52%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 12,837 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. 16,300 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $2.08 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) stake by 24,893 shares to 72,643 valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) stake by 403,839 shares and now owns 2.96M shares. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -4.21% below currents $147.72 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15.

