Cbre Clarion Securities Has Raised Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holding; Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Shorts Lowered By 1.72%

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) stake by 58.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 7,291 shares as Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 19,658 shares with $1.62M value, up from 12,367 last quarter. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. now has $4.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 80,260 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. LQDA’s SI was 353,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 359,500 shares previously. With 93,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s short sellers to cover LQDA’s short positions. The SI to Liquidia Technologies Inc’s float is 8.64%. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 108,763 shares traded or 52.60% up from the average. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has declined 33.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.55% the S&P500.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $117.63 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

