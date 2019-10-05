Cbre Clarion Securities Has Raised Position in Cms Energy (CMS) as Share Price Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Alyeska Investment Group LP Upped Stake by $17.46 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (CMS) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 43,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 116,319 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74 million, up from 72,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 1.22M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 15/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 32, Form CMS-1728; 10/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 72. Interim Reporting; 17/04/2018 – CA.:CMS TO ISSUE MEDICARE CARDS WITHOUT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS; 16/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 26/04/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the Health Datapalooza; 09/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 18/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 82. Interim Reporting; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 05/03/2018 DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 277,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.19M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 65,188 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 9,191 are held by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,762 shares or 0.16% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 54 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests owns 18,054 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 11,082 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 261,169 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 682,547 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Transamerica Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Hightower Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 38,169 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) by 57,546 shares to 332,795 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bath Savings has 0.36% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 29,880 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 897,566 are owned by Pggm Invests. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 667 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 1.96 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 160 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com holds 0.05% or 5,081 shares. 73,347 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 28,600 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 925 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 150,000 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.48% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

