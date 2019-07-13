Cbre Clarion Securities Has Raised Its Holding in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) by $597,862; As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Cut by $317,376 Its Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,621 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 259,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: $52M Agreement With Dubai Electricity and Water for Advanced Gas Path Technology

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 7,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,658 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 12,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.55. About 171,239 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 199,566 shares in its portfolio. 225,257 are held by Landscape Capital Limited Com. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc reported 0.21% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1,661 shares. Tdam Usa owns 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 292,184 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Com owns 43,443 shares. Schmidt P J Investment reported 38,967 shares. 119,415 are owned by Semper Augustus Investments Group Inc Llc. Greatmark Prtnrs reported 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 781,885 were accumulated by Nexus Invest Mngmt. Peddock Llc invested in 12,707 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 35,653 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 45,922 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 335,372 shares stake. Franklin Res has invested 0.37% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 78,118 shares to 363,881 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexpoint Residential Trust In by 40,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,273 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management reported 265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested 0.67% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Congress Asset Mngmt Commerce Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,652 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 28,860 shares. Mason Street Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Cornercap Counsel has 13,455 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 19,658 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 23,749 shares. Tributary Cap Lc owns 4,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 5,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 154,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 5,900 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 10,000 shares.