Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lowered Its Williams Cos. (WMB) Holding by $1.61 Million; Share Price Declined; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $325,596; Shares Declined

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos. (WMB) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 57,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 332,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33M, down from 390,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 3.42M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 1,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $30.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1737.44. About 1.95M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $239,300. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.04M for 24.02 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.43 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.