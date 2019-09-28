Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lowered Its Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) Position; Castleark Management Upped By $1.01 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Castleark Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 87.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 31,710 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 67,920 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 36,210 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM) stake by 13.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 580,798 shares as Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (PDM)’s stock rose 0.05%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 3.71M shares with $74.00 million value, down from 4.29M last quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust I now has $2.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 470,033 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM)

Analysts await Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PDM’s profit will be $56.60 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 44,067 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Dupont Capital owns 54,910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 83,590 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Management Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 592,545 shares. 7,653 are held by Assetmark Inc. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 989,431 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 67,800 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 124,729 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree LP has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 44,983 shares. Communication Of Vermont accumulated 169 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) stake by 278,216 shares to 377,605 valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) stake by 101,422 shares and now owns 135,589 shares. Evergy Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 116,554 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Company accumulated 7,020 shares. 240,002 are held by Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Co. 552,479 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Com owns 10,604 shares. 371,516 were reported by Capital Mgmt Corp Va. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 256,610 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 25,785 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,952 shares. Route One Investment Lp has invested 16.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 62,788 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Alta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 7,316 shares. California-based Reilly Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Covington Capital Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 92,980 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -2.26% below currents $32.23 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Castleark Management Llc decreased Simply Good Foods Co stake by 66,230 shares to 314,464 valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 335,427 shares and now owns 15,980 shares. Upland Software Inc was reduced too.