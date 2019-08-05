Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $1.82 Million; Parthenon Raised Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 10,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 44,708 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 33,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.35. About 1.80 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 2,562 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC SAYS NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 200,000 are held by Heartland Advsr. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 5,044 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 4,616 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 1,800 shares. Northern reported 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Morgan Stanley holds 1,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 306,656 shares. Perritt Cap accumulated 50,000 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 969,863 were reported by Ariel Invs Limited Liability.

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO marathon continues in a 7-deal week featuring health-tech – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rate Cut Expectations Boost Gold Mining Stocks’ Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pure Gold Intersects Bonanza Grade Gold Including 108.5 g/t Gold Over 1.0 Metre at Madsen Red Lake – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With the Competition in the Rear-View Mirror, AMD Stock Is All Set – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TSX dips as focus turns to U.S. Fed meet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares to 283,123 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,758 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 74,976 shares to 516,362 shares, valued at $234.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equitie (NYSE:ARE) by 448,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset And Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 3,650 shares in its portfolio. 273,073 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Td Asset stated it has 606,587 shares. Fairfield Bush Com holds 1.56% or 28,060 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,711 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 50,687 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp has 0.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Blair William And Il invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 7,769 were reported by Leavell Mngmt Inc. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 8,664 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Garland Capital invested 4.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Town And Country Retail Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 6,351 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).