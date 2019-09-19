Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lifted Retail Properties Of America (RPAI) Stake By $6.15 Million; Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed By $15.65 Million Its Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Retail Properties Of America (RPAI) stake by 27.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 559,079 shares as Retail Properties Of America (RPAI)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 2.58M shares with $30.37M value, up from 2.02M last quarter. Retail Properties Of America now has $2.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 84,291 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) stake by 20.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82M shares as Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)’s stock rose 11.78%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 29.61 million shares with $85.88 million value, down from 37.44 million last quarter. Laredo Petroleum Inc now has $632.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.665. About 716,692 shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 428 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. James Invest Research stated it has 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0% or 10,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 5,323 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 3.45M shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 1,000 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 434,859 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) for 282,900 shares. The California-based Sailingstone Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 8.84% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Arbiter Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 939,038 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 52,661 shares.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49 million for 3.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Crestwood Equity Partners Lp stake by 12,125 shares to 60,756 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) stake by 2.79M shares and now owns 4.86M shares. Vici Properties Inc. was reduced too.