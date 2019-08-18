Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lifted By $1.74 Million Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position; Iron Mountain (IRM) Covered By 0 Bulls

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 34.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 13,886 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 53,792 shares with $6.77M value, up from 39,906 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 2.60 million shares traded or 85.19% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR

Among 2 analysts covering Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Iron Mountain Inc has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33’s average target is 4.80% above currents $31.49 stock price. Iron Mountain Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. See Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) latest ratings:

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Claar reported 44,868 shares stake. Fin Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 500 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd invested in 173,338 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2.31M shares. Capital Inc Ca accumulated 0.44% or 29,141 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com holds 75,378 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.28M shares. Duncker Streett And owns 175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management has invested 0.16% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 8,200 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 178,023 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). First Republic Inv Inc holds 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 76,953 shares. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,152 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Corecivic Inc stake by 78,118 shares to 363,881 valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jbg Smith Properties stake by 1.20M shares and now owns 365,077 shares. Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $130 lowest target. $141’s average target is 1.53% above currents $138.88 stock price. Sempra Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 25.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3